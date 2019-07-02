Five Jackets Named to Academic All-ACC Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom, Georgia Tech baseball had five student-athletes selected to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Student-athletes qualify for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team by having a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and maintaining a cumulative 3.0 GPA during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements are then considered when deciding the final team.

Representing the Yellow Jackets was sophomore Michael Guldberg (industrial engineering), sophomore Brant Hurter (business administration), junior Chase Murray (business administration), freshman Cort Roedig (aerospace engineering) and sophomore Luke Waddell (business administration).

Only three teams in the conference had more selections than Georgia Tech’s five overall – Miami, Louisville and Duke. It’s the most Yellow Jackets to be selected since 2011. Of the 61 total honorees, Roedig is one of just 13 freshmen to make the list.

