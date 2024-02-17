Finateri Pitches Tech to Series Win over Radford

THE FLATS – After a wild Opening Day, Georgia Tech baseball took a solid second victory behind strong pitching from RHP Aeden Finateri to win 7-3 over Radford on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Finateri (1-0) was lights out for the Yellow Jackets (2-0), pitching a career-long-tying 6.0 innings (in just 85 pitches) and striking out a career-high eight batters on the day. He retired nine-straight at one point and surrendered just one run over four hits. RHP Brett Thomas allowed just an unearned run in 1.0 innings before LHP Cam Jones pitched the final two frames, striking out three to get his first save of the season.

Tech built their lead off another strong start as Payton Green and Bobby Zmarzlak drove in a pair of runs in the first with singles up the middle before Zmarzlak came home on a wild pitch.

Green then hit his second homer in as many days in the third inning before Matthew Ellis fired a laser to left field to bring home Parker Brosius. Tech tacked on two more in the seventh to seal the win as freshman Drew Burress hit a clutch RBI double down the third-base line and Zmarzlak took a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Overall, Ellis led the way with three hits, two doubles and the RBI, while Green (two RBI), Burress (RBI) and Brosius all finished with two hits apiece.

The Highlanders (0-2) were led by Conner Butler, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Starter RHP Dylan Howard (0-1) received the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits in 3.0 innings of work.

The Jackets will look to close things out on Sunday, Feb. 18 against Radford. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.