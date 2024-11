Brent Key Coach’s Show to be Held at Hattie B’s on Tuesday

THE FLATS – The Brent Key Coach’s Show, Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key’s weekly radio show, will be held live at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in West Midtown (711 10 th Street NW) on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-7 p.m., ahead of next Thursday night’s showdown versus NC State.

Fans that can’t make it out for the special Tuesday night edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show at Hattie B’s can listen live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and on Georgia Tech Sports Network stations across Georgia, including 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta. Following the Brent Key Coach’s Show from 6-7 p.m., the live programming will continue at Hattie B’s with The Good Word, which can be heard exclusively on the GT Yellow Jackets app and 680 The Fan from 7-8 p.m.

Fresh off its win over previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Miami last Saturday, Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) hosts NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Yellow Jackets’ final home game and Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., under the lights at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

