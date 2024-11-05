Georgia Tech Athletics Launches CDI Triple Play

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that it has once again partnered with the Georgia Tech Foundation for the third-annual installment of the successful Competitive Drive Initiative, known this year as CDI Triple Play.

CDI Triple Play has a goal of raising $2.5 million in new gifts to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund by Dec. 31. As in the past two years, the Georgia Tech Foundation will provide financial support to the year-end scholarship drive.

“We’re excited to bring back the Competitive Drive Initiative for a third-straight year,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “The overwhelming support of the first two Competitive Drive Initiatives has been essential to our goal of providing our student-athletes with life-changing academic and athletic opportunities. We are grateful to the Georgia Tech Foundation and, of course, Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera, for their continued leadership, alignment and support of Tech student-athletes.”

In honor of the third year of the initiative, contributors will receive “triple” points for cash gifts that are received by Dec. 31. For example, a person who makes a $500 contribution to CDI Triple by Dec. 31 will receive benefits at the Wreck ‘Em giving level ($1,500) and receive 30 A-T Fund Priority Points, instead of 10.

To be eligible for the triple-point allocation, a donor must make a gift to the Athletic Scholarship Fund by Dec. 31. For donors who made previous multiyear pledges, those individuals will receive “triple points” for pledge payments received by Dec. 31.

Competitive Drive Initiative Triple Play is a part of Full Steam Ahead, a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. Both initiatives are a part of Transforming Tomorrow, Georgia Tech’s more than $2 billion comprehensive campaign advancing the Institute and its impact — on people’s lives, on the way we work together to create innovative solutions, and on our world — for decades to come. The increase in scholarship support for student-athletes through CDI Triple Play will further Transforming Tomorrow’s top priority of securing more scholarships and ensuring student success.

For more information on CDI Triple Play and to contribute today, visit www.atfund.org/tripleplay or call the A-T Fund office at (404) 894-5414.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

