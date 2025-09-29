Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech Kickoff Set for 3:30 p.m.

THE FLATS – Nationally ranked Georgia Tech football’s next game on Saturday, Oct. 11 versus Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

Georgia Tech will take a perfect 5-0 record (2-0 ACC) into its showdown with longtime ACC rival Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Hokies were perennial ACC Coastal Division powers, with the two teams combining to finish atop the Coastal standings 11 times (six for VT, five for GT) in the 17 seasons that the conference was split into divisions for football (2005-19, 2021-22).

Following its 30-29 overtime win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is one of just 20 NCAA Division I FBS teams (out of 136 total) that enters October with an unbeaten record. Tech’s 5-0 start is its best since 2014 and one of only four 5-0 starts for the Jackets the last 59 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025).

The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 16 and No. 17 nationally in this week’s major college football polls, coming in at No. 16 in the US LBM coaches poll and No. 17 in the Associated Press poll.

The Jackets have an open week before returning to action against Virginia Tech on Oct. 11. Tickets for the Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available and, in recognition of the 35th anniversary of Georgia Tech’s 1990 national championship team that will honored during the game, Tech is currently holding a flash sale for $27.20 tickets (a nod to the Jackets’ 27-20 win at 1990 co-national champion Colorado in this season’s opener). Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

