Fast Start Propels Jackets to 87-40 Win Over Charleston Southern

THE FLATS – A complete game on the hardwood saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball surge to an 87-40 rout of Charleston Southern Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 0-0 ACC) ran right out of the gate with a 25-8 first quarter before allowing just 32 more points the rest of the way and holding the Buccaneers (0-4, 0-0 Big South) to 23.4% from the floor.
Offensively, five Yellow Jackets found themselves in double digits scoring-wise, led by a career-high from Talayah Walker (19). She was joined by Catherine Alben (17) – who was on the court facing her former team – Savannah Samuel (13), Jada Crawshaw (10) and La’Nya Foster (10). All but Walker entered the court off the bench Thursday.
Brianna Turnage posted a career-high in rebounds (13) for her third-straight game in double figures in the category to open the season. She was joined by D’Asia Thomas-Harris (10) who recorded her second career game with at least 10 boards. Turnage also led the team in assists with a career-high-tying six.
The Georgia Tech bench outscored the opponent (56-40) for the second time in 2025-26. The wire-to-wire victory for Tech saw the home team turn the ball over a season-low seven times while attributing 24 assists to 34 made baskets. Tech also played a mostly clean game, sending Charleston Southern to the free throw line just twice. The Jackets led by as much as 50 in the late stages of the fourth.
Tech’s three-point prowess was also on full display, with the team setting a season-high for made three’s (10) and three-point percentage (45.5%).
FIRST HALF
Walker scored the game’s opening points just a few seconds in to get the lead going for Tech. The Bucs answered with a jumper at the 8:50 mark before the Jackets rattled off 13-straight points including back-to-back three’s from Inés Noguero and Alben. Charleston Southern responded with a layup and trey to get back within 10, 17-7, but eight Tech points (six from Alben), helped the Jackets to a 25-8 advantage after one.
The first points of the quarter came on a three-pointer from Foster to give the Jackets a 20-point lead, 28-8. The Buccaneer offense managed just one basket in the low-scoring first half of the second quarter. Walker drilled a three with four left in the half to get Tech ahead by 24, 34-10. Charleston Southern managed just a three-pointer the rest of the period as Alben added four points of the Yellow Jackets’ eight to end the frame. Tech went into the halftime locker room up 41-13.
Alben led Tech with 13 points while Turnage grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
SECOND HALF
Free throws were the first points of the second half, courtesy of Walker. A layup by Turnage increased the lead to a game-high 30-point lead, 45-15, two minutes into the third. Crawshaw and Alben added baskets to get it out to 49-15 before CSU broke through with a trey at the 6:07 mark. Walker made back-to-back buckets – the second being a three – to extend the score to 54-21. She added another moments later to answer a Buc trey, now 57-21 with four minutes left. Samuel then drilled back-to-back three’s, giving Tech a 63-21 lead. Foster added another three in the final two minutes as Georgia Tech rolled into the fourth up 67-24.
Foster scored first in the fourth before Charleston Southern went on their best run of the night at 7-0. Tech then responded with six-straight points to get back ahead by over 40, 75-31. Charleston Southern added another late trey before heading into the 4:17 media timeout. Crawshaw added six more points to get into double figures as Georgia Tech cruised to the 87-40 victory.
GAME NOTES
- Walker tied her career-high of four steals in the first half and finished with a new personal benchmark of five.
- The Tech defense forced CSU to start 1-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-8 from three.
- In the first half, Tech’s defense allowed zero bench points, two points off turnovers, four paint points, two second chance points and three assists.
- Georgia Tech improved to 17-2 in its last 19 games inside McCamish Pavilion against non-conference foes.
- 2025-26 marks the 28th-consecutive season Georgia Tech has started 2-1 or better through the first three games.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech is back in action for game four of a five-game home stretch Sunday, Nov. 16 against Jacksonville on ACC Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket App
Fans can purchase tickets here.
PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS
Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.
Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.
Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.
