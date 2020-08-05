Open search form
Open mobile menu

Fall Camp Central

Click HERE to learn more about the Support The Swarm Fund

PRACTICE NO. 1 — WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

Georgia Tech football began its 2020 fall camp in the style of the season — socially distanced. Broken out into two groups separate groups with dedicated practice times throughout the day, the Yellow Jackets got to work in preparation for the regular season both safely and efficiently.

Once at the practice facility, each group then split up once more to work on their positional drills with their individual coaches. While not appearing like a normal fall camp at Georgia Tech, the student-athletes still attacked the day, made the gains and got another step closer to being ready for toe meets leather.

MULTIMEDIA

Georgia Tech football 2020 Fall Camp Day 1

HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS PRESS CONFERENCE – AUG. 5

Coach Collins holds a virtual press conference after the first day of fall camp 2020

Georgia Tech Football - Fall Camp 2020 - Practice No. 1

Aug. 5, 2020

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
July 31, 2020 VIDEO: GT Takeover on Packer & Durham

Legendary Jackets Teixeira, Hamilton, Cremins and Jones join ACC Network morning show to discuss GT

VIDEO: GT Takeover on Packer & Durham
July 31, 2020 VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit

Head coach Geoff Collins presents Sr. DL Djimon Brooks with scholarship, No. 0

VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets