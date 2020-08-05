Fall Camp Central

Click HERE to learn more about the Support The Swarm Fund
PRACTICE NO. 1 — WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
Georgia Tech football began its 2020 fall camp in the style of the season — socially distanced. Broken out into two groups separate groups with dedicated practice times throughout the day, the Yellow Jackets got to work in preparation for the regular season both safely and efficiently.
Once at the practice facility, each group then split up once more to work on their positional drills with their individual coaches. While not appearing like a normal fall camp at Georgia Tech, the student-athletes still attacked the day, made the gains and got another step closer to being ready for toe meets leather.
MULTIMEDIA
Georgia Tech football 2020 Fall Camp Day 1
HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS PRESS CONFERENCE – AUG. 5
Coach Collins holds a virtual press conference after the first day of fall camp 2020
Day one….✅ One day closer until we get to #PTBD and play. #4the404 pic.twitter.com/lhawr3KfE8
— Georgia Tech Football Equipment (@GATech_FBEQ) August 5, 2020
First day of camp 🙏🏾
— Marquez Ezzard (@Solid_Quez) August 5, 2020
And it begins…
2020 – 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘾𝙆, 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘾𝙆, 𝘼𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘾𝙆#DBI#4the404 pic.twitter.com/aKX8ooH9FG
— Jeff Popovich (@CoachPopovich) August 5, 2020
The scene is set for @CoachCollins’ virtual press conference following the first practice of #GTCamp20. Full coverage from Day 1 later today at @GeorgiaTechFB and https://t.co/d1qAGSPAT3. #4the404#TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/y9jNScw81N
— Mike Flynn (@MFlynnGT) August 5, 2020
“Either LOVE your PLAYERS or get out of COACHING.”
/// Bobby Dodd #OOU #4the404 pic.twitter.com/CFQhR3Z9ni
— Thomas Guerry (@thomasguerry) August 5, 2020
At @GeorgiaTech, 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 is in our DNA.
🧬 @CoachCollins
🧬 @CabreraAngel #4the404 /// #GTCamp20 pic.twitter.com/SjFAPyby45
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 5, 2020
⏰ 𝗚𝗢 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏰#4the404 pic.twitter.com/rBWyVDkBq6
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 5, 2020
.@CoachCollins joins @RealMattlanta and @kingcfb on @680TheFan coming up at 4:45p to talk about the first day of #GTCamp20 📻
Listen Live: https://t.co/LwD2gACwZX#4the404 pic.twitter.com/XbW7uLCNlf
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 5, 2020
We 👀 you #️⃣1️⃣! @STG_Yeh1 @__BLACKwatch #4the404 pic.twitter.com/fjRsBYLarW
— #biGTime Football (@GTFootball) August 5, 2020
TOUCHDOWN!!! @Dylanl_2 knows how to start off Camp!! 🔥🏈 @GeorgiaTechFB #4the404 pic.twitter.com/2Wd5jSXZoI
— #biGTime Football (@GTFootball) August 5, 2020
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.