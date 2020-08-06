Georgia Tech’s Revised Football Schedule Unveiled

The ACC Board of Directors determined last week that teams would play an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup, should public health guidance allow it.

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed Georgia Tech’s revised 2020 football schedule on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets open their 11-game regular season on Sept. 12 at Florida State and lift the lid on their six-game home slate on Sept. 19 vs. UCF.

After beginning the season at FSU on Sept. 12, the Jackets will play the first of six games on their ultra-attractive home schedule on Sept. 19 against UCF. Tech was originally scheduled to play the Knights at home on Friday, Sept. 18.

The rest of the Yellow Jackets’ home schedule includes ACC games versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), Clemson (Oct. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28).

In addition to the opener at Florida State, the rest of the road slate includes ACC contests at Syracuse (Sept. 26), Boston College (Oct. 24), Miami (Nov. 21) and NC State (Dec. 5).

The schedule includes at least two open dates (Oct. 3 and Nov. 7), with the ACC Championship Game to be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, N.C. The top two teams in the final ACC standings will participate in the ACC title game. The league will not be split into divisions and Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule and be eligible to participate in the conference championship game.

All six home games will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium and included in Georgia Tech’s 2020 season ticket package. For the latest information on 2020 season tickets, season ticket members should reference the email they received from the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office earlier this week or call their account representative.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.