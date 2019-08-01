Fall Camp Central

2019 Georgia Tech football single-game tickets are on sale now. Click HERE to purchase online.
PRACTICE NO. 2 — THURSDAY, AUG. 1
With final exams for summer session classes underway, Georgia Tech football turned right around from its first practice of fall camp to an 8 a.m. Thursday practice. Reps were abound in the slightly cooler morning weather as team worked hard through its final day of NCAA-mandated practices without pads.
Although individual and positional drills were a main focus, the team did break into 11-on-11 simulations, running through the plays that will drive the remainder of fall camp.
The real fun begins on Friday morning when the Yellow Jackets move to shells and begin transitioning into full-scale practice.
MULTIMEDIA
Coach Patenaude met with the media following Georgia Tech's second fall practice.
Audio – Dave Patenaude post-practice press conference
PRACTICE NO. 1 — WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
Georgia Tech football officially opened the 2019 season on Wednesday when it held its first practice of the campaign at Rose Bowl Field and the John and Mary Brock Football Practice Facility.
Per NCAA rules, Wednesday’s first practice of the year was conducted in helmets and shorts with no contact. However, with a heat index in the 90s for the only scheduled afternoon practice of fall camp, much of Wednesday’s workout was moved inside the Brock Facility. Additionally, head coach Geoff Collins stopped the practice several times for extended water breaks.
Due to Georgia Tech’s final exams schedule for summer classes, the Yellow Jackets will have a quick turnaround from Wednesday’s afternoon workout to the second practice of the year, which will be held early Thursday morning.
MULTIMEDIA
VIDEO: Geoff Collins post-practice press conference - July 31, 2019
Audio – Geoff Collins post-practice press conference
