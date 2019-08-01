Fall Camp Central

2019 Georgia Tech football single-game tickets are on sale now. Click HERE to purchase online.

FAN DAY – SATURDAY AT BOBBY DODD STADIUM: Open practice, autographs, family fun and more. Click HERE for details.

PRACTICE NO. 2 — THURSDAY, AUG. 1

With final exams for summer session classes underway, Georgia Tech football turned right around from its first practice of fall camp to an 8 a.m. Thursday practice. Reps were abound in the slightly cooler morning weather as team worked hard through its final day of NCAA-mandated practices without pads.

Although individual and positional drills were a main focus, the team did break into 11-on-11 simulations, running through the plays that will drive the remainder of fall camp.

The real fun begins on Friday morning when the Yellow Jackets move to shells and begin transitioning into full-scale practice.

MULTIMEDIA