Georgia Tech Football Fan Day Set for Aug. 3

THE FLATS – Fans will get a first glimpse at head coach Geoff Collins’ first Georgia Tech squad when the Yellow Jackets host their annual Fan Day, presented by UnitedHealthcare, on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Collins invites fans to come out to Bobby Dodd Stadium to watch the Jackets practice beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an on-field autograph session with student-athletes and coaches from noon-2 p.m. Fan Day admission is FREE. PRACTICE Bobby Dodd Stadium will open at 10 a.m. for fans to see the Yellow Jackets in action as they prepare for the first season of the Geoff Collins era. 2019 Georgia Tech football season-ticket members will enter at Gate 9 and have exclusive seating in the Bobby Dodd Stadium club section for practice. A voucher will be emailed to season-ticket members for stadium entry via Gate 9. All other fans can enter at Gates 5, 7 and 10 with seating available on the east and north sides of the stadium.

AUTOGRAPH SESSION Head coach Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech student-athletes will sign autographs on Grant Field from noon-2 p.m. 2019 Georgia Tech football season-ticket members will have exclusive access to the field for autographs for the first 15 minutes of the autograph session. Season-ticket members will access the field via the club section (and therefore must enter the stadium via Gate 9 in order to be able to take advantage of the exclusive early access). Non-season-ticket members that attend the open practice must leave the stadium following the conclusion of practice and re-enter via the field-level tunnel at the north end of the stadium (accessible at Callaway Plaza). Official 2019 Georgia Tech football posters will be available to fans for FREE while supplies last. In order to allow for as many fans as possible to receive autographs, fans are asked to limit autographs to one item per student-athlete/coach. Also, any apparel that fans wish to have autographed should be in hand, not worn. Autographs obtained from Georgia Tech student-athletes and coaches are for personal use only. Resale of autographed items is prohibited and the sale of any item with a student-athlete’s signature could jeopardize his NCAA eligibility.

WRECKFEST In addition to the open practice and autograph session, Fan Day will also feature Wreckfest, which will begin at 10 a.m. in Callaway Plaza on the north end of Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fan Day Wreckfest festivities will include face painters, balloon artists, caricature drawings, inflatable games, a photo op with the Ramblin’ Wreck, autograph sessions with Georgia Tech’s 2019 volleyball team and spirit squads and more. Like the open practice and autograph session, admission to Wreckfest is FREE. PARKING Free parking will be available to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis in the following campus parking areas: Klaus Deck (E40), McCamish Lot (E65) and street parking (E51). Click HERE for campus parking map. CLEAR BAG POLICY Georgia Tech’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for Fan Day. Water Monsters will be available for fans to fill empty, clear water bottles at Gates 4 and 9 and on the North Concourse. 2019 SEASON TICKETS To take advantage of the exclusive Fan Day perks for season-ticket members, purchase season tickets today! Reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. archrival Georgia – start at just $219 while Stinger Mobile Passes start at just $149. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets. 2019 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL FAN FEST – Saturday, Aug. 3 – Bobby Dodd Stadium 10 a.m. – Open practice and Wreckfest begin Season-ticket members enter Bobby Dodd Stadium via Gate 9 with voucher and sit in club section; non-season-ticket members enter stadium via Gates 5, 7 and 10 and sit in east and north stands 12 p.m. – Autograph session begins for season-ticket members Season-ticket members access field via club section 12:15 p.m. – Autograph session begins for non-season-ticket members Non-season-ticket members access field via north tunnel entrance, which is located at Callaway Plaza; non-season-ticket members that attend the open practice must leave the stadium after the practice and re-enter the stadium via the north tunnel entrance 2 p.m. – Autograph session ends ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22 The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests. Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription. For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.