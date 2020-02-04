Eight Home Baseball Games Tabbed for TV

The Yellow Jackets’ home games against Georgia Southern (March 18), Mercer (March 25), Auburn (April 7), NC State (April 12), Miami (Fla.) (May 14 and 16) will all be broadcast to a nationwide audience on ACCN. Fans will also be able to catch Tech on ACCN when they travel to Virginia (May 9) at 4 p.m.

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that fans will be able to catch Georgia Tech baseball on its linear ACC Network (ACCN) channel seven times during the 2020 season and twice on RSN, totaling an impressive eight linear broadcasts from Russ Chandler Stadium.

In addition to the six home games broadcast live from Russ Chandler on ACCN, Georgia Tech baseball will also see the Saturday and Sunday (March 21-22) games of the Duke series broadcast on RSN. First pitch times for those games are set at 2 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

Full Linear TV Broadcast Schedule:

March 18 – vs. Georgia Southern – 7 p.m. – ACCN

March 21 – vs. Duke – 2 p.m. – RSN

March 22 – vs. Duke – 12 p.m. – RSN

March 25 – vs. Mercer – 7 p.m. – ACCN

April 7 – vs. Auburn – 4 p.m. – ACCN

April 12 – vs. NC State – 12 p.m. – ACCN

May 9 – at Virginia – 4 p.m. – ACCN

May 14 – vs. Miami – 4 p.m. – ACCN

May 16 – vs. Miami – 12 p.m. – ACCN

About the ACC Network: The ACC Network is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 610), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

Fans are also reminded that in order to watch Georgia Tech baseball games currently slated to air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

2020 BASEBALL TICKETS

A host of ticketing options remain available for Georgia Tech's 2020 regular season at ramblinwreck.com. Just 10 days from Opening Day, the Yellow Jackets are offering single-game tickets and two highly popular packages – Six-Game Mini-Plan and Baseball Flex Pack – that allow fans greater flexibility in attending games at three-time Field of the Year Russ Chandler Stadium. Season tickets also remain available and are the only way to guarantee the best seats in the house for all 33 home games, while providing benefits such as postseason priority ticketing and special discounts for friends and family.

