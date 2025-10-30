Education Day Set for Nov. 6 at Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – For the third-straight season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to host an “Education Day” game for its season-opener on Nov. 6 against Radford. The Yellow Jackets, in coordination with APS, will bring over 4,000 elementary and middle school kids to the game. The Yellow Jackets and Highlanders are set to tip at 10 a.m.

Nearly 80 schools have elected to partake in bringing students to the Yellow Jackets’ season-opener. During the course of the game, selected students will be recognized as top individual readers for their class from a reading competition that took place this fall.

Due to the high volume expected to Tech’s season-opener, the McCamish Pavilion Lot will be closed to patrons. Parking will be available in the Family Housing Deck (located on 10th Street).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

PURCHASE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025-26 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season remain on sale. Season tickets begin at just $50 for general admission and $65 for reserved seats. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this upcoming season, which features a challenging nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in addition to a competitive non-conference slate. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please visit RamblinWreck.com.

Single-game tickets also remain on sale, as well as a Mini Plan for patrons wishing to attend multiple games this season. A Mini Plan includes tickets to four games, anchored by Tech’s marquee matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 plus the choice of three additional Atlantic Coast Conference games.

Group tickets are also on sale now. For groups interested in purchasing tickets to a Georgia Tech athletics event, please fill out this form linked.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.