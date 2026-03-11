Dylan Loy Named to National Pitcher of the Year Watch List

THE FLATS – Junior LHP Dylan Loy (Pigeon Forge, Tenn./Tennessee) has been named to the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced today. The announcement comes after a tremendous start to Loy’s career in White & Gold, as the junior lefty leads the No. 3/4-ranked Yellow Jackets in innings pitched (17.2), strikeouts (21) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.00) through five appearances and three starts.

Loy, who transferred from Tennessee over the summer, has started the last two Saturday games for the Yellow Jackets, pitching at least 4.0 innings on both occasions and helping GT to victories over both Northwestern and Virginia Tech. He made his first start as a Yellow Jacket at Georgia Southern, where he struck out a career-best six batters in 2.0 innings, allowing only one hit on an infield single. He would match that career high in his next outing, a 5.2 inning appearance out of the bullpen against Stony Brook, the longest outing of any Tech pitcher this season. He brings a 2.04 ERA into this weekend’s Top 10 ACC battle at No. 8/11 Clemson and is now one of 142 pitchers across the nation to be on the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List.

Loy’s addition to the staff has helped GT to a 3.60 team ERA, the lowest team ERA through 17 games in a decade (since 2016).