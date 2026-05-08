Saturday Baseball vs. Duke is a Sellout

THE FLATS – All seats for No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball’s Saturday home game versus Duke are sold out , Georgia Tech athletics announced on Friday. A limited number of standing-room tickets have been made available for the 3 p.m. contest for just $10 apiece. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

The sellout is Georgia Tech baseball’s eighth of the season at Mac Nease Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, which is four times the program’s previous record for regular-season sellouts (2). Saturday’s game is the second of the Jackets’ pivotal three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series versus Duke this weekend. Tech also hosts the Blue Devils on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. A limited number of seats remain for Games One and Three of the series and can be purchased HERE.

Friday’s series opener includes a $5 wine special and kids under the age of 13 can run the bases following Sunday’s series finale.

The third-ranked Yellow Jackets, who are two games ahead of second-place North Carolina in the ACC standings with six league games to play, can clinch the regular-season conference championship as soon as Sunday with any combination of wins over Duke plus UNC losses to Pitt that equals four this weekend.

Following this weekend’s series with Duke, Georgia Tech closes the home portion of its regular-season schedule on Tuesday when it hosts Mercer at 6 p.m. Click HERE to purchase tickets for the regular-season home finale.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.