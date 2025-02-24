Mason Patel Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

THE FLATS – Senior RHP Mason Patel (Knoxville, Tenn.) was awarded Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week, the ACC offices announced Monday. Patel has been the spearhead of the resurgent Georgia Tech bullpen early on this season, earning his first-career weekly honor from the ACC after pitching 8.1 innings with a 0.00 ERA, 11 strikeouts and a 2-0 record while only allowing four baserunners.

Patel’s week go started on Wednesday, when he came out of the bullpen to start the third inning in Tech’s road opener at Georgia Southern. Patel was perfect through 5.1 innings, retiring the first 16 batters he faced in order to quiet the Georgia Southern bats and allow for Tech to take the game, 5-3. He struck out a career-best nine batters in that appearance, which also goes down as his longest outing in White & Gold – Patel’s longest since pitching 6.0 innings in a start against Brown for Georgia State back in 2023.

He followed that with another gem of an outing on Sunday against Marshall, entering the game with runners on second and third and nobody out in the fifth inning, working around a hit-by-pitch to keep the Thundering Herd off the board with yet another scoreless inning. He would pitch two more scoreless to earn the victory, leaving after the 7th inning with the Jackets in front, 10-3.

Patel’s efforts have bolstered a resurgent GT bullpen in 2025. The Tech bullpen has struck out 54 batter while holding opponents to a .180 average – the best numbers by a Tech bullpen through seven games since at least the turn of the century. The bullpen ERA stands at 2.50 – the lowest through seven games since 2020 (2.43).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.