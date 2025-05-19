Drew Burress Named ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Sophomore CF Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga.) was awarded Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, the ACC offices announced Monday. Burress proved why he was named a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award by leading the Yellow Jackets to the 2025 Regular Season ACC Title with a series victory at No. 20 Duke, Georgia Tech’s second straight series win over a Top 25 opponent.

His eighth inning home run on Sunday’s game put GT ahead 6-2, helping Tech clinch its first outright conference regular season title since 2005. Burress hit four extra base hits this weekend (3 doubles and 1 home run) becoming the only player in the ACC with 40 extra base hits. He finishes the regular season with an ACC leading 23 doubles, tying the Georgia Tech record in the BBCOR era (since 2011) while scoring five times as the leadoff hitter, becoming the first Yellow Jacket in 24 years to record consecutive 70 run seasons (Richard Lewis in 2000 and ’01).

BURRESS AGAIN! His 2nd double of the day and 23rd of the season!@drew_burress08 becomes just the 5th Yellow Jacket this century to hit 23 doubles in a single season. ACC Network – https://t.co/j5jactH2zR#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/EyyTa6jJgm — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 17, 2025

𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁!! His 3rd HBH of the day. 8 understood the assignment 😤 His 41st career HR – tied for 12th most all-time ACC Network – https://t.co/j5jactH2zR#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/x618TO5ATr — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 17, 2025

Georgia Tech star Drew Burress went 4-4 with 2 doubles and a HR in the Jackets’ ACC title clinching win today. Hear from the slugger below: pic.twitter.com/UCS4gUhcx7 — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) May 17, 2025

Burress becomes Tech’s first repeat winner of an ACC weekly award this season after being named Player of the Week on March 17. This is the fourth weekly honor for GT this season and second straight week after Brady Jones was named Pitcher of the week last Monday (May 12). Mason Patel was also named Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 24.

Burress and the Top-seeded Yellow Jackets have a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament and open postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Wake Forest, No. 9-seeded Miami (Fla.) or No. 16-seeded California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. For more information on the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.