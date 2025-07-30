Déborah Mukeba Joins Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Wednesday Déborah Mukeba, a 6-5 center, has signed a grant-in-aid with Georgia Tech. Mukeba will have three years of eligibility left on The Flats.

“We are thrilled to welcome Déborah Mukeba to Georgia Tech,” Blair said. “Deborah comes from a basketball family and brings some much needed size to our front line. We value players that can create advantages and she will do that for us in the paint. She has a soft touch around the rim and I love her physicality. Her competitive spirit fits in perfectly with our program.”

A native of Fleurus, Belgium, Mukeba played one semester at Boston College before suffering a season-ending injury. She took the floor in three games as an Eagle, averaging 11.3 minutes per game.

Mukeba brings extensive international playing experience to The Flats, having been a member of the U16, U17 and U18 Belgium National Teams. At the U18 European Championships, Mukeba averaged 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 points and 1.1 assists, highlighted by a 19-rebound performance against the Czech Republic. Overseas, Mukeba played for the Cep Fleurus Club from 2012-18 and the Spirou Club from 2019-21, averaging 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 points and 2.0 blocks with her club teams.

Mukeba joins a 2025-26 Georgia Tech roster that features 10 newcomers and three returners under first year head coach Karen Blair. Amongst Tech’s roster are five international student-athletes – returners Inés Noguero (Gijón, Spain) and Ariadna Termis (Zaragoza, Spain) and newcomers Jada Crawshaw (Darwin, Australia), Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) and Mukeba.