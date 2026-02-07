Day Three of the Buzz Classic Sees Tech Fall to No. 16 Alabama

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (2-2) dropped its second game of the season after a 7-2 finish against No. 16 Alabama (5-0) on Saturday night. Tech’s offense was highlighted by home runs from Jayden Gailey and Gracyn Tucker.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets took on the No. 16 ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at Mewborn.

Day three of the Buzz Classic was the second sold-out game of the season and Tech’s largest crowd of the season so far.

Gailey’s home run was her second of the season, 10 th career home run. She sits with a 1.000 slugging percentage going into the final day of the Buzz Classic.

career home run. She sits with a 1.000 slugging percentage going into the final day of the Buzz Classic. The senior leads Tech with six RBI after her first three games of the season.

Tucker’s first inning home run was her first of the season, 15 th career home run.

career home run. Madalyn Johnson made her second start of the season, facing 26 batters across 5.1 innings and recording five strikeouts.

made her second start of the season, facing 26 batters across 5.1 innings and recording five strikeouts. Johnson currently leads Tech’s pitching staff with 11.0 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts.

Kenley Hilleary saw her first action sporting White and Tech Gold after she relieved Johnson in the sixth inning. In her first appearance at Mewborn, Kenley faced eight batters across 1.2 innings and surrendered no runs.

saw her first action sporting White and Tech Gold after she relieved Johnson in the sixth inning. In her first appearance at Mewborn, Kenley faced eight batters across 1.2 innings and surrendered no runs. Saturday was Tech’s third straight game recording two doubles.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Johnson had a strong start to the game, catching two of the first Alabama batters swinging. Despite the quick two-away, the Crimson Tide were able to score in the first inning as a double to deep center field advanced the runner home from first.

Tech also saw its first two batters of the game go down swinging, but Gailey and Tucker slammed back to back home runs, Gailey over center and Tucker over left, to give Tech the lead in the first.

After a scoreless second inning, Alabama was able to get into scoring position before a home run over left field stacked two runs and returned the lead to the visitors.

Another two runs were added to the ranked Crimson Tide’s total in the fourth inning with a home run over right field.

Alabama scored its two final runs in the sixth inning the first of which was a double that advances the runner home from second and the second of which was the result of a Tech outfielder error.

UP NEXT

Tech will conclude the 27th annual Buzz Classic with a double-header against ECU on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Both games are set to be streamed live on ACCNX.

