Commemorative Baseball Giveaway Announced for Saturday

The facilities’ new name was announced Feb. 9 as Mac Nease Baseball Park is comprised of Russ Chandler Stadium and all of its accompanying facilities, including Champions Hall, the centerpiece of Phase II of Georgia Tech’s baseball facility renovations.

THE FLATS – To celebrate the naming of Georgia Tech baseball’s newly renovated facilities, fans in attendance of Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against Eastern Kentucky will be able to pick up a Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium commemorative baseball upon exiting the stadium.

In all, the Neases funded a significant portion of the $13.5 million needed for Phase I and II of the renovations as the project’s finalization remains on-going through the start of the 2021 season.

Georgia Tech’s Opening Weekend features a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19-21. First pitches are scheduled for 2 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday). The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.