Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 9

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s 2019 regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia go on sale on Monday, Sept. 9, with an exclusive presale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Georgia Tech will implement a new “3-D” pricing approach for single-game tickets to this year’s edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” which is set for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The “3-D” pricing structure is 1) data-driven, 2) demand-based and 3) dynamic in nature. Single-game ticket prices for this year’s GT-UGA game will be set based on market conditions and be adjusted as those conditions change to reflect the true value of tickets.

The initial price points for single-game tickets to the Georgia Tech-Georgia game will be set on Wednesday, Sept. 5 and change periodically based on transactional data and market insights.

In addition to reflecting the true value of single-game tickets, “3-D” pricing will also add value for Georgia Tech football season-ticket members, who lock in to flat, discounted rates for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 schedule with their purchase of season tickets (beginning at just $219). Season-ticket members also continue to have the benefit of being able to purchase additional single-game tickets at a flat, discounted rate.

As part of the “3-D” pricing strategy, Georgia Tech has eliminated three-game “mini-packages.” However, the Stinger Mobile Pass offers a great alternative to mini-packages, as it guarantees a seat for all seven home games (including the Georgia game) beginning at just $149 – lower than the previous price of a three-game mini-package.

“Our ticket pricing decisions have always been data driven,” Georgia Tech assistant athletics director for ticket operations Mike Castle said. “Traditionally, prices are set before the start of the season and by the time a game arrives, market conditions have changed but our ticket prices remained stagnant. With the evolution of secondary platforms like StubHub, fans have more ways than ever to purchase tickets. We realize this and other key factors affect ticket pricing and we have to evolve to ensure that tickets are accurately priced.

“As always, our biggest goal is to ensure that our most loyal fans – our season-ticket members – receive the best value when it comes to watching the Yellow Jackets play at Bobby Dodd Stadium,” Castle continued.

Georgia Tech athletics has partnered with Atlanta-based Kaizen Analytix, a leading advanced analytics products and services provider, to improve GT’s price-setting processes and to receive informed price recommendations. With a leadership group made up of Georgia Tech alumni, Kaizen Analytix has experience delivering successful pricing analytics solutions to companies in a dozen diverse industries, including media and entertainment, hospitality, automotives, distribution and freight forwarding.

“As proud Georgia Tech alumni and Yellow Jacket football fans, we are thrilled to provide Georgia Tech athletics with single-game ticket pricing that is data-driven, demand-based, and dynamic in nature, leveraging the artificial intelligence algorithms in our KaizenPrice system,” said Kaizen Analytix’s Chief Product Officer, Andy Williamson. “We believe there is tremendous opportunity to capitalize on advanced pricing techniques throughout both collegiate and professional sports. Go Jackets!”

While tickets for the 2019 Georgia Tech-Georgia game go on sale on Monday, Sept. 9, fans can register for a presale that begins on Thursday, Sept. 5. Registration for the presale is open now and FREE – fans simply need to click HERE to register. Fans that register will receive an email on Sept. 5 with an exclusive link to access the presale.

Thanks to the excitement surrounding new head coach Geoff Collins and the great value of 2019 season tickets (reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. archrival Georgia – beginning at $219 and Stinger Mobile Passes starting at just $149), Georgia Tech surpassed last year’s total for season tickets sold in May. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

