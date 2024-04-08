Christo Lamprecht Wins Georgia Cup

Christo Lamprecht sank a 14-foot eagle putt on the final hole Sunday afternoon at the Golf Club of Georgia to take a 1-up victory over Nick Dunlap and win the 27th annual Georgia Cup.

The event brings together the reigning champions of the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur as a tune-up for the Masters, in which both will play this week.

“Had a great day playing Nick Dunlap, and is was a really good match, Win it on 18 and it was really fun … Yeah, I think we’re packing the bags and heading off to Augusta. See you next week,” Lamprecht said in an interview afterward.