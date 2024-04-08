Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Christo Lamprecht Wins Georgia Cup

Christo Lamprecht sank a 14-foot eagle putt on the final hole Sunday afternoon at the Golf Club of Georgia to take a 1-up victory over Nick Dunlap and win the 27th annual Georgia Cup.

The event brings together the reigning champions of the U.S. Amateur and British Amateur as a tune-up for the Masters, in which both will play this week.

“Had a great day playing Nick Dunlap, and is was a really good match, Win it on 18 and it was really fun … Yeah, I think we’re packing the bags and heading off to Augusta. See you next week,” Lamprecht said in an interview afterward.

Share

RELATED GALLERIES

Christo Lamprecht Wins Georgia Cup
March 8, 2024 GALLERY: Georgia Tech at the RE Lamkin Invitational

Scenes from Tech's third event of the 2024 spring season in San Diego, Calif.

GALLERY: Georgia Tech at the RE Lamkin Invitational
Christo Lamprecht Wins Georgia Cup
February 23, 2024 GALLERY: Georgia Tech at the Watersound Invitational

Scenes from all three rounds of Tech's second event of the 2024 spring season

GALLERY: Georgia Tech at the Watersound Invitational
Christo Lamprecht Wins Georgia Cup
October 21, 2023 Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 13

Classes of 2022 and 2023 represent eight sports (photos by Danny Karnik)

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 13
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets