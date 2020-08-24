Chesson Hadley: Hall of Fame Class of 2020

A first-team All-American by Golfweek, and a second-team choice by the Golf Coaches Association of America in 2008, Chesson Hadley earned All-America honors in three of his four years on the Flats, was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2008 and 2010. Hadley became a first-team All-American in 2008 after winning the Carpet Capital Collegiate, posting five top-10 finishes and five other top-20 showings, after earning honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman in 2007. Hadley won the ACC individual championship as a senior in 2010 and went on to earn honorable mention All-America honors again. Over his Tech career, the Raleigh, N.C., native posted 11 top-10 finishes in 36 events. He won the ACC title in 2010 after finishing T-9, T-20 and T-3 his first three years, and helped the Jackets win three team titles. In four NCAA regionals, Hadley finished seventh, T-12, T-30 and T-8. He tied for fourth at the NCAA Championship as a freshman and 14th as a senior, helping the Jackets advance to match play, and he helped Tech finish eighth, 10th and third in stroke play at the NCAA Championship during his career. Internationally, Hadley was selected to play for Team USA in the 2008 Palmer Cup. He turned pro following his senior year and has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2014.