Charitable Ticket Donation Program Returns

THE FLATS – For the fifth-straight year, Georgia Tech athletics and its corporate sponsors will donate football tickets to charitable children’s organizations as part of Georgia Tech’s Charitable Ticket Donation Program. This year, the program will distribute tickets to local youth for the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 14 contest versus The Citadel at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Any 501c3 organization that focuses its efforts on benefitting underprivileged children (ages 18 and under) may request tickets online by clicking HERE. The deadline to request tickets is Friday, Aug. 16.

Due to high volume of requests and NCAA regulations, youth sports organizations and schools are not eligible for the Charitable Ticket Donation Program.

For the third year in a row, Georgia Tech fans that wish to donate to this special cause can click HERE to purchase tickets for just $12 apiece that will distributed to local youth.

Thanks to the excitement surrounding new head coach Geoff Collins and the great value of 2019 season tickets (reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. archrival Georgia – beginning at $219 and Stinger Mobile Passes starting at just $149), Georgia Tech has already sold more season tickets than it did for all of 2018. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

