Carson Kerce Named to Brooks Wallace Player Of The Year Award Watch List

THE FLATS – Junior Carson Kerce (Marietta, Ga. / Pope HS) has been named to the Brooks Wallace Player of the Year Award Watch List, the College Baseball Foundation announced today. Kerce leads all shortstops in the nation with eight doubles this season, tied for the most of any Power 4 hitter this season, and led the ACC in defensive runs saved last season, while playing at 3rd base.

The Brooks Wallace award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27. Kerce is one of nine ACC shortstops to be named to the Watch List.

This season, Kerce is slashing .366 avg / .519 OBP / .610 slug. (all career highs). He has hit eight doubles, tied with teammate Will Baker and others for the most in Power 4 and the second most in all of Division I. He has scored at least one run in 11 of Tech’s 13 games and recorded multiple hits in four-straight games from Feb. 17-20, the longest multi-hit streak of his career.

For more information on the Brooks Wallace Award or any of the CBF awards, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org.