Burress' School-Record 4 HR Lead Tech to 10-0 Win

THE FLATS – True freshman Drew Burress (Houston Co., Ga./Houston Co. H.S.) made Georgia Tech baseball history on Tuesday afternoon with a school-record four home runs in the Yellow Jackets’ 10-0 win over Georgia State at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

Burress hit a leadoff home run to left-center field in the bottom of the first inning, another solo shot to left in the third, a two-run opposite-field blast in the sixth and two-run bomb off the scoreboard in left-center for the record in the seventh. He was also walked on four pitches with first base open in the fourth inning and finished the day 4-for-4 with four homers, four runs scored and six RBI.

THREE HOME RUNS IN ONE GAME!! CAPTAIN HAVOC IS INHUMAN 🫡@drew_burress08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/MAcljaoA4b — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 27, 2024

452 FT HOME RUN!! Another leadoff 💣 for @Drew_burress08! pic.twitter.com/rchleBkMEU — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 27, 2024

Following the historic performance, Burress leads the nation with nine home runs in his first eight collegiate games. He leads the Yellow Jackets in hitting (.441), runs (12) and RBI (20). Fourteen of his 15 hits as a Jacket have gone for extra bases (nine HR, five doubles).

His four home runs on Tuesday broke the previous Georgia Tech single-game record of three, which was accomplished 14 times previously, most recently by Stephen Reid on May 7 of last season against Pitt at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

Burress’ record-breaking performance headlined Tuesday’s sterling all-around performance by Georgia Tech, which moved to 7-1 on the season with the shutout win over Georgia State (2-6).

In addition to Burress’ four HR and six RBI, Mike Becchetti (Eastchester, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac H.S./Fairfield) drove in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the third and a mammoth home run over the batter’s eye in straightaway center in the fifth. Payton Green (Cary, N.C./Green Hope H.S./NC State) added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Tyler Minnick (Marietta, Ga./Mt. Paran Christian School) came home on a wild pitch in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Overshadowed by the offensive fireworks was the pitching performance turned in by four Tech pitchers, highlighted by starter Carson Ballard (Alpharetta, Ga./Wesleyan School). Making his first collegiate start, Ballard limited GSU to three hits and struck out six over five scoreless innings. Three relievers combined for four scoreless innings to finish off the Yellow Jackets’ first shutout since a 12-0 blanking of Akron on May 16, 2022.

SIX strikeouts for @CarsonBallard02 in his first career start 😤 pic.twitter.com/DJs8arKXBj — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 27, 2024

Georgia Tech returns to action on Friday when it opens its annual three-game series versus archrival Georgia with a 6 p.m. tilt at Mac Nease Baseball Park.