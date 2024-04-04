Burress Named to Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List

Burress joins 45 of the nation’s top athletes, including 12 from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the shortlist for best amateur baseball player in the country. Burress was also named a midseason All-American by Perfect Game and D1Baseball as well as D1Baseball’s midseason top freshman, getting called the “runaway leader in the race for national freshman of the year honors at the halfway point.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball true freshman Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga./Houston County) continues rack up midseason accolades, getting named to the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced Thursday. He is the only college freshman to make the list.

The Yellow Jacket center fielder has created a terrific freshman campaign through 27 games, currently leading all freshmen nationally in six categories. His home-run total (14) and slugging percentage (.864) also lead all ACC players, regardless of year.

DREW BURRESS — 2024 NATIONAL/ACC RANKS AMONG FRESHMEN (April 4)

Category No. D1 Rank ACC Rank Home Runs 14 1st 1st Home Runs/Game 0.54 1st 1st Runs Batted In 38 1st 1st Runs Batted In/Game 1.41 1st 1st Slugging Percentage .864 1st 1st Total Bases 89 1st 1st Runs 33 4th 2nd

Through his first 27 collegiate games, Burress is slashing .359/.478/.864, leading the team in multiple offensive categories. He blasted onto the national scene when he belted a school-record four home runs against Georgia State, becoming the 13th player and third freshman in NCAA Division I to accomplish the feat since 2012.

The Houston County native also hasn’t shrunk from conference play, leading the team through nine ACC games with a .375 average, 12 hits and four home runs for nine RBI. He’s slugging .750 and has drawn eight walks for a gaudy .512 on-base percentage to start his ACC career.

Burress and the Yellow Jackets head out on the road this weekend, facing off against Pitt on April 5-7. Game times for the series are 3 p.m., 3 p.m. and 2 p.m., with Friday and Saturday’s game on ACC Network Extra and Sunday’s on ACC Network with Dani Wexelman and Roddy Jones.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.