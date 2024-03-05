Burress Named Perfect Game Player of the Week

He then continued his offensive onslaught with a triple on Saturday against Georgia and two hits, including a double, against UGA at Coolray Field in the Spring Classic. For the week, he went 7-for-13, batting .538 with three walks, five runs scored and six RBI.

The Houston County product has been unstoppable at the plate and etched his name into Georgia Tech history last week when he homered a school-record four times against Georgia State. Burress is just the 14th player and third freshman in NCAA Division I to accomplish the feat since 2012.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball true freshman Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga./Houston County) continues to impress nationally, earning National Player of the Week honors from Perfect Game, it was announced Tuesday.

Through 10 games this season, Burress is already mounting a strong freshman campaign, hitting .419 on the season with 18 hits – a whopping 16 of which for extra-bases.

With an OPS of 1.733, the true freshman centerfielder leads the country in home runs (9) and home runs per game (0.90), while also leading the ACC in slugging percentage (1.233) and total bases (53). He’s third in ACC in RBI (20) and RBI per game (2.00) and is fourth with six doubles.

Burress and the Yellow Jackets kick off a five-game homestand on Wednesday, March 6 against Northeastern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets can be purchased by going to ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE.

