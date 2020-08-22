Tyler Strafaci on Packer and Durham

U.S. Amateur Champion Tyler Strafaci appears on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network, August 20, 2020. Strafaci became Georgia Tech’s fourth U.S. Amateur last Sunday, August 13, winning the 36-hole championship match by a 1-up score over Charles “Ollie” Osborne of SMU. He joins Andy Ogletree (2019), Matt Kuchar (1997) and Bobby Jones (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1930). The Tech senior from Davie, Fla., also won the North & South Amateur and the Palmetto Amateur earlier this summer, and has won 14 consecutive contests at match play dating back to the 2018 U.S. Amateur.