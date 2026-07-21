GALLERY: 2026 ACC Unity Tour

Georgia Tech athletics recently took part in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s fifth annual ACC Unity Tour to Washington, D.C., with representatives from all 18 member institutions in attendance. Tech was represented by student-athletes Zoë Humphrey (volleyball), Jade Ofotan (women’s track and field), Aseye Srigboh (women’s track and field) and Willow Weninger (volleyball), and staff members Marisha Boyce and Kelly German.

The 2026 trip, which took place July 12-15, returned to Washington, D.C. with a focus on examining the intersection of sport, leadership and civic engagement while providing opportunities to engage with policymakers, historians and community leaders. Highlights of the ACC Unity Tour included visits to the:

National Archives

United States Supreme Court

Smithsonian museums

U.S. Capitol

Community service initiative at a local school with SOUL Programs DC, repairing a tennis court and interacting with the students

The ACC Unity Tour is a signature initiative of ACC UNITE, reflecting the conference’s ongoing commitment to preparing student-athletes to lead both on campus and in their communities. To read the full ACC release on the tour, please click here.