Black Friday Fan Events

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics and the Georgia Tech Alumni Association have three fan events on tap for Tech fans in conjunction with Friday’s 119th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

BLACK FRIDAY TICKET & MERCHANDISE DEALS AT ATLANTIC STATION

8 a.m.-Noon

Georgia Tech athletics will host an exclusive Black Friday ticket and merchandise event at Atlantic Station on Friday morning. Tech fans out for some early Black Friday shopping can take advantage of these in-person-only discounts, holiday ticket bundles and special merchandise deals – an ideal chance to gear up for the season and knock out some holiday gifts!

GEORGIA TECH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION TAILGATE PARTY AT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

Noon-3 p.m.

Signia by Hilton Atlanta – adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Join Georgia Tech alumni and fans for an exclusive pregame tailgate party at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, located adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, featuring appearances by Georgia Tech marching band, Buzz, spirit squads and director of athletics Ryan Alpert. The space includes an indoor area with seating and TVs to watch other Black Friday college football action, as well as an outdoor space with heaters, music and lawn games. There will also be a Barnes & Noble popup merchandise shop for last-minute apparel items and giveaways including stickers, buttons, beads, temporary face tattoos and fleece ear bands.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased HERE.

GEORGIA TECH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION WATCH PARTY AT NEW REALM BREWING CO.

New Realm Brewing Co. – 550 Somerset Terrace NE, ATL 30306)

For fans that don’t have tickets to Friday’s game, the Georgia Tech Alumni Association will host a game-watch party at New Realm Brewing Co. on the Atlanta Beltline.

