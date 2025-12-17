Birr Joins Rutledge as Georgia Tech All-Americans

Birr and Rutledge give Georgia Tech multiple All-Americans in the same season for the first time since OL Cord Howard, DE Derrick Morgan and WR Demaryius Thomas in 2009.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech place kicker Aidan Birr (Kennedale, Texas/Kennedale H.S.) has joined offensive guard Keylan Rutledge (Royston, Ga./Franklin County) as All-Americans in 2025, with both Yellow Jackets receiving third-team recognition from the Associated Press this week. Rutledge also added to his growing list all-America honors when he was named a second-team all-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

In addition to his AFCA and AP honors, Rutledge has also been named all-America this season by Sports Info Solutions (first team), Walter Camp (second team) and On3 (second team) this season. He was also named first-team all-America by SIS last season, and is the Yellow Jackets’ first all-American in consecutive years since OL Omoregie Uzzi in 2011 and 2012 and Tech’s first back-to-back first-team honoree since College and Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson in 2005 and 2006.

A first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Rutledge was also the recipient of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2025. One of the conference’s most prestigious individual recognitions, the Piccolo Award is presented annually to the ACC’s most courageous player. Rutledge overcame very serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident in December 2023 to become one of college football’s top offensive linemen over the last two seasons.

Rutledge is ranked among the nation’s top 10 guards by Pro Football Focus in overall blocking (fifth), run blocking (sixth) and pass blocking (10 th ). A midseason all-American and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, he did not allow a sack in 801 regular-season snaps, according to PFF. With Rutledge anchoring Georgia Tech’s offensive line, the Yellow Jackets are ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 12 games), 19 th in rushing offense (203.0 ypg) and 12 th in total offense (466.3 ypg), and were one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation’s top offensive front.

One of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s best place kicker, and a first-team all-ACC selection, Birr

was named All-America on the strength of a spectacular junior season that has seen him make 25-of-28 field goals and 42-of-42 extra points, good for 117 total points. He leads the nation in field goals made (2.08 per game), ranks second in kick scoring and fifth in overall scoring (9.8 ppg). His .893 field goal percentage also ranks among the top 15 nationally. His 25 field goals made are also a Georgia Tech single-season record.

In addition to the gaudy numbers, Birr’s ability to deliver in the clutch has played a big role in Georgia Tech (9-3) winning nine regular-season games for only the 16th time in its 133-season football history. Birr has kicked two game-winning field goals this season – a school-record 55-yarder as time expired in the Yellow Jackets’ 24-21 win over No. 12/11 Clemson on Sept. 13 and a 23-yarder with 11 seconds remaining in Tech’s 36-34 triumph at Boston College on Nov. 15 – and also drilled a 33-yarder with two seconds to go to send the Jackets to overtime in a 30-29 win at Wake Forest. Making the game-winner versus Clemson and the game-tying kick at Wake Forest even more impressive is that both came in “Toro” situations, when the field goal unit takes the field with time winding down and without the benefit of a timeout.

Birr is Georgia Tech’s first All-America place kicker since Scott Sisson in 1992.

Birr, Rutledge and the Yellow Jackets look to become only the 10th 10-win team in Georgia Tech football history on Saturday, Dec. 27 when they face No. 12 BYU (11-2) in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

For additional information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

