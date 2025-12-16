Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Haynes King Receives ACC POTY Award

Tech QB interviewed on ACCNX prior to receiving ACC Player of the Year award at GT-Marist MBB game

Share

Bowl Central 2026 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets Haynes King Named ACC Player of the Year Keylan Rutledge Named ACC Piccolo Award Winner

Haynes King - 2025 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year (Danny Karnik photos)

Keylan Rutledge - 2025 ACC Piccolo Award (Danny Karnik photos)

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.

To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability (Dec. 16, 2025)

Head Coach Brent Key meets with the media 11 days before the Pop-Tarts Bowl

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability (Dec. 16, 2025)
Football TECH TALKS: Aidan Birr

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, Georgia Tech PK Aidan Birr is this week's Tech Talks guest

TECH TALKS: Aidan Birr
Football VIDEO: Pop-Tarts Bowl Head Coaches Media Availability

GT's Brent Key, BYU's Kalani Sitake meet with media after being selected to play in Pop-Tarts Bow

VIDEO: Pop-Tarts Bowl Head Coaches Media Availability
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets