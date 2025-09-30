Birr Named Groza Star of the Week for Second Time in ‘25

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has designated Saturday, Oct. 11 as Buzz Day, as Tech will recognize its iconic mascot when the nationally ranked Yellow Jackets host Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Now in his sixth decade of cheering on the Yellow Jackets and delighting fans, Buzz is more than a mascot – he’s an icon and a fixture at Georgia Tech and across collegiate athletics. The legacy began in 1972 when Georgia Tech student Judi McNair created the first Buzz costume, and Buzz became Tech’s official costumed mascot 45 years ago in 1980. He is a four-time national champion mascot, including most recently in 2025.

To commemorate Buzz and his fan-friendly spirit, Georgia Tech will celebrate Buzz Day with the following promotions and events.

BUZZ SWEEPSTAKES

Leading up to the Oct. 11 showdown between the undefeated Yellow Jackets and Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech will hold its first-ever Buzz Sweepstakes. Prizes up for grabs in the Buzz Sweepstakes include:

two (2) pregame field passes for the Oct. 11 game vs. Virginia Tech;

a on-field photo op with Buzz before the VT game;

four (4) tickets to the Homecoming game vs. Syracuse on Oct. 25;

a free one-hour Buzz appearance;

a merchandise item signed by Buzz;

a football signed by Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key.

The Buzz Sweepstakes are FREE to enter. Entries will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 7, when six (6) winners will be drawn. To enter the Buzz Sweepstakes, click HERE.

BUZZ’S BUNDLE

Fans in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Buzz Day will be able to take advantage of the Buzz Bundle concessions special – a hot dog, chips and soft drink for just $12 . The Buzz Bundle is available at all Tech Classics stands throughout the stadium, located at sections 107, 113, 115, 128, 204, 206, 213, 216, 221, 225 and 229.

BUZZ APPEARANCES AND GIVEAWAYS

Fans should be on the lookout for Buzz throughout the Atlanta area, as he will do surprise pop-up meet-and-greets around the city leading up to the game.

On gameday, Buzz will sign autographs at Helluva Block Party from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. As part of the autograph-signing, fans will receive a commemorative Buzz national championship poster while supplies last.

Additionally, the exploits of Buzz will be featured throughout the game, including honoring former Buzz performers with an on-field recognition.

Tickets for the Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech game on Saturday, Oct. 11 are still available and can be purchased HERE.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

