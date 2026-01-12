Bid Today for Autographed Miracle on Techwood Drive Helmet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech fans can own a piece of Yellow Jackets history by bidding on a football helmet signed by members of the Tech team that defeated No. 9 Florida State in the epic “Miracle on Techwood Drive” game in 2015.

The authentic white helmet with Georgia Tech’s iconic GT logo and vintage honeycomb design matches the one worn by the Jackets during the 22-16 win over the Seminoles on Oct. 24, 2015. It is autographed by 20-plus team members, including head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Paul Johnson, quarterback Justin Thomas, defensive lineman KeShun Freeman and, of course, defensive back Lance Austin, who returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the historic triumph.

The auction is open through Friday, Jan. 16 at 11:45 p.m. ET. Click HERE to bid.

