Baseball’s Series Opener vs. UVA Moved Up

THE FLATS – Due to weather concerns in the forecast, Georgia Tech baseball’s Thursday, April 1 ACC matchup against Virginia has been moved up to a 4 p.m. first pitch.

The rest of the series schedule remains unchanged at this time.

The sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets host the Cavaliers on April 1-3 and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on Twitter.

