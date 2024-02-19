Baseball Travels to Ga. Southern for Midweek Tilt

TOP STORYLINES



• After sweeping the Opening Weekend, Georgia Tech baseball heads out on its annual trip to Georgia Southern on Feb. 20 at J.I. Clements Stadium.

• The Eagles are Tech’s sixth-most-common opponent, having played 138 times since 1947. The Jackets own a 107-32 record against Southern, including 14-1 in their last 15 matchups.

• Last season, Tech swept the season series, winning 8-6 in Statesboro and 13-7 in Atlanta.

• The Jackets are debuting a retooled club this season as only one position starter from the end of last season returns.

• Tech welcomed in 26 newcomers this offseason, bolstered by a top-5 recruiting class and top-25 transfer class.

• Tech’s new-look offense showed it was no worse for wear, putting up a Opening Day school record 21 runs.

• Shortstop Payton Green took home ACC Player of the Week for his part in the onslaught, hitting .636 for the week with seven hits, three home runs, seven RBI, four walks and no strikeouts.

• Tech hit seven home runs total on Opening Day, its most in a single game since 2009.

• Also shining was true freshman Drew Burress, who hit .429 with three home runs and three doubles.

• Outfielder Trey Yunger also showed out, hitting .417, including the first inside-the-park home run for Tech since 2016.

• Making his return to the mound on Tuesday will be Logan McGuire, who was limited to four starts in 2023 due to injury.

• After a tough-luck first inning on Opening Day, Tech’s pitching staff rebounded, holding a 2.42 ERA the final 26 innings of the weekend.