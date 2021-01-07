Baseball Tabbed Preseason No. 19 by Perfect Game

The Yellow Jackets return perhaps one of its deepest rosters in recent history as it prepares to defend its Coastal Division Championship from 2019 after the 2020 season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Six of eight position players in the field return for Tech including two of its top three home run hitters in freshmen all-Americans Drew Compton and Stephen Reid, and leadoff man and shortstop of the year semifinalist Luke Waddell .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball begins 2021 in a usual fashion, earning a national preseason ranking for the third-consecutive year as Perfect Game tabbed the Yellow Jackets at No. 19.

On the mound, the Jackets are even deeper, returning all but one of its weekend rotation from last year and regaining the services of Brant Hurter, Tech’s 2019 ERA leader who missed last season recovering from injury. Also returning are stoppers Sam Crawford, Andy Archer and 2020’s ERA leader and freshman all-American Dalton Smith.

Georgia Tech will also see the infusion of talented youth from its third-straight top-20 recruiting class to round out a deep and impressive roster for the 2021 season.

