Baseball Sold Out for Tuesday Game vs. No. 18 Auburn

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has announced that Tuesday night’s game vs. No. 18 Auburn (7 p.m. – March 31) is officially sold out. There are an additional 100 standing room tickets available for purchase ($30 each) HERE.
This is the third sellout of the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler stadium, the most in program history. It is the first sellout that has been announced before gameday. This is yet another in a long line of first for baseball attendance this season after Tech fans purchased the most season tickets ever recorded and have provided crowds of over 2,000 at every home game thus far for the first time in program history.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the ceremonial first pitch, which will be delivered by new Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Scott Cross. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Limited Champions Hall access is still available. Fans are encouraged to upgrade their ticket to Champions Hall to experience all-inclusive food and beverages and the best view in college baseball while enjoying a Top 20 matchup. Upgrades can be purchased HERE
2026 Single Game Tickets and Mini Plans
Single game and mini plans for the 2026 regular season are on sale now featuring tickets for individual games and mini plans such as the Midweek Pick ‘Em Plan. Purchase your tickets today to watch the best offense in college baseball strive for more trophies in 2026!
2026 Group Tickets
The best way to take in a baseball game is with group tickets! Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at discounted rates and add on experiences such as pregame tours and postgame pictures on the field! Click HERE to purchase your group tickets.
New Fan Experiences
Mac Nease Baseball Park is offering new concession deals throughout the 2026 regular season, including: Baseball Bingo & Beer on Tuesday nights (featuring $3 beer), early bird concessions deals ($3 popcorn and hot dogs for the first hour after the gates open on Saturdays) and ACC Food Truck Saturdays.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.