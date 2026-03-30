Baseball Sold Out for Tuesday Game vs. No. 18 Auburn

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has announced that Tuesday night’s game vs. No. 18 Auburn (7 p.m. – March 31) is officially sold out. There are an additional 100 standing room tickets available for purchase ($30 each) HERE.

This is the third sellout of the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler stadium, the most in program history. It is the first sellout that has been announced before gameday. This is yet another in a long line of first for baseball attendance this season after Tech fans purchased the most season tickets ever recorded and have provided crowds of over 2,000 at every home game thus far for the first time in program history.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the ceremonial first pitch, which will be delivered by new Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Scott Cross. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Limited Champions Hall access is still available. Fans are encouraged to upgrade their ticket to Champions Hall to experience all-inclusive food and beverages and the best view in college baseball while enjoying a Top 20 matchup. Upgrades can be purchased HERE