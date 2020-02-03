Baseball Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale

Ticket Information | Full Schedule | Purchase Single-Game Tickets

THE FLATS – Just two weeks out from Opening Day, No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball announced today that single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2020 regular season at Russ Chandler Stadium.

For Yellow Jacket fans who can’t commit to a full season ticket, they’ll still be covered with single-game, six-game and 10-voucher packages for this season. Georgia Tech will also offer a Family Four Pack for single-game tickets, giving fans four general admission tickets for $25.

2020 Baseball Ticketing Options:

Single-Game Tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend. HERE to purchase single-game tickets. Clickto purchase single-game tickets. Chairback – $10 General Admission Bench Adult – $8 General Admission Bench Senior/Youth – $6 Family Four Pack – four (4) general admission tickets for $25

The Six-Game Mini-Plan allows ticket purchasers a choice of any six games in the chairback sections directly behind home plate for a discounted rate of $54.

The Baseball Flex Pack will feature 10 general admission ticket vouchers for $50. The Flex Pack is a mobile-only ticket package and the vouchers are redeemable in any combination for entry to any games. For more information on the Baseball Flex Pack, please click HERE .

On the mound, the preseason No. 19 Georgia Tech returns redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes and sophomores RHP Cort Roedig and LHP Luke Bartnicki, while also seeing the return of RHP Andy Archer after missing last year due to injury. Tech will also feature a host of veterans in the field, including juniors Michael Guldberg, Colin Hall, Baron Radcliff and Luke Waddell, as well as seniors Austin Wilhite and Jackson Webb. Guldberg and Radcliff were both named all-ACC last season.

Those six Jackets combined to hit .304 on the ACC’s best offensive unit, accounting for a whopping 371 hits and 202 RBI. In addition to multiple top-25 rankings, both the Yellow Jackets’ returners and newcomers have also been praised in D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Georgia Tech baseball begins the season on Feb. 14-16 at Russ Chandler as it plays host to the annual Atlanta Challenge, welcoming in St. Peter’s, St. John’s and Cincinnati.

