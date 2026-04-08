Baseball Sells Out Series vs. Florida State

THE FLATS – All seats for No. 2 Georgia Tech baseball’s entire three-game series versus No. 5 Florida State from April 9-11 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium are sold out . This marks the first time in program history that Georgia Tech has sold out an entire series. The announcement solidifies this coming weekend as one of the most anticipated series in GT Baseball history as the No. 2-ranked Yellow Jackets, riding a season-long nine game winning streak, take on the No. 5-ranked Seminoles in the first Top 5 series on The Flats since 2009.

These games will now be the 4th, 5th and 6th sellouts of the season for Georgia Tech, tripling the previous program record (2). Demand is at an all-time high to see the Yellow Jackets in action on The Flats, as they’ve drawn crowds of 2,000 or more for every home game this season (a program first), buoyed by a school record for season tickets purchased.

The Yellow Jackets sit atop the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 27-5 (12-3 ACC) record. The Jackets are 3-0 when playing in front of a sold-out Mac Nease Baseball Park this year, winning each game by at least nine runs, scoring 13+ runs in each game and winning by a combined score of 40-11.

Weekend Promotions

Thursday, April 9 – Gates Open at 5:30

Free corduroy hat for the first 250 students

Free wrap from Walk On’s for the first 200 students

Postgame fireworks powered by Georgia Power

Friday, April 10 – Gates Open at 6:30

Free garden flags for the first 1,000 fans

Saturday, April 11 – Gates Open at 1:30

Free pint glasses for the first 1,000 fans

Free Hattie B’s sandwiches for the first 500 students

Parking Enhancements

In order to better accommodate the record crowds that continue to pour into Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tech athletics has announced enhancements to its baseball parking.

The enhancements include:

Klaus Deck (E40 – 313 Ferst Drive) will now be prepaid only . A limited number of spots are available for each game at $12 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance by clicking HERE .

will now be . A limited number of spots are available for each game at $12 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance by clicking . Klaus will continue to accommodate day-of-game ADA parking (for vehicles with appropriate ADA designations).

North Deck (W23 – 911 State Street) will serve as the primary day-of-game-paid parking location. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5 per vehicle, with payment at the gate. Traffic on 10 th Street will be directed to North Deck to avoid congestion on Fowler Street. The walking path from the North Deck to Mac Nease Baseball Park will be clearly marked with signage on gamedays.

will serve as the primary day-of-game-paid parking location. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5 per vehicle, with payment at the gate.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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