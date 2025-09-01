Baseball Releases Fall Schedule

This will be the first chance for Tech fans to see the highly anticipated 2025-26 roster after finishing last season with a 39-16 record, tied for the best record the program has produced in the last 15 seasons. The Jackets have maintained that momentum into the summer, being ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation in Baseball America’s “Way Too Early” Top 25 Rankings for the 2026 season.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Baseball and first-year Head Coach James Ramsey have announced the 2025 Fall schedule. The Yellow Jackets, coming off a 2025 ACC regular season championship, will host UAB on Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. before welcoming West Georgia on Friday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at MacNease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

2025 FALL SCHEDULE

Oct. 10 – 5 p.m. | GT vs. UAB | MacNease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium | Free to the Public

Oct. 17 – 5 p.m. | GT vs. West Georgia | MacNease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium | Free to the Public

2026 OUTLOOK

The 2026 roster features a championship-winning offense from the 2025 season, headlined by 1st Team All-American Drew Burress, 2025 ACC Freshman of the Year Alex Hernandez and USA Baseball Collegiate National Team catcher Vahn Lackey. On the mound, the Jackets return Friday night starter Tate McKee as well as Stopper of the Year finalist Mason Patel as a part of the 67% of innings pitched returning next season.

Tech was active in the transfer portal, picking up five players, all from Power 4 programs. Jarren Advincula (Jr./INF/Santa Clara, Calif.) joins the infield from California, where he collected 81 hits (9th in the ACC) on .342 hitting (17th in the ACC) with 17 doubles (15th in the ACC) and six home runs. He was recently named the No. 16 College prospect for the 2026 MLB draft by Baseball America, one of four Jackets to be ranked in the Top 35 (Burress (11), Lackey (18) and Hernandez (34). Ryan Zuckerman (Jr./INF/Yardley, Pa.) also decided to stay in conference, coming to The Flats from Pitt where he led the Panthers in runs (48), home runs (13), RBI (48) and total bases (122) as a third-baseman. Dylan Loy (Jr./LHP/Pigeon Forge, Tenn.) joins the team from Tennessee, where he led the SEC with 33 appearances, pitching 34.0 innings with a 4-0 record, a 3.97 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. Justin Shadek (R-Soph./RGP/Kinnelon, N.J.) transferred in from Rutgers where he was a weekend starter. He turned heads this summer by touching 99 mph with his fastball at the Cape Cod League. Cade Brown (Soph./UTL/Lilburn, Ga.) also joins the squad from up the road at Georgia, where he appeared in 16 games and produced two doubles and a home run over 35 at bats.

The Jackets continue to rack up impressive recruiting classes out of the high school ranks with the 2025 crop headlined by pitching. Cooper Underwood (LHP/Acworth, Ga./ Allatoona HS) was drafted in the 12th round of the 2025 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, turning down a significant signing bonus to come to Georgia Tech. The No. 1 ranked LHP from Georgia and 2025 Prep Baseball Georgia Player of the Year will look to make an instant impact on The Flats. He will be joined by fellow 2025 Draft prospect Charlie Willcox (RHP/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla./South Walton HS) who was rated as the No. 14 RHP in the nation by Perfect Game along with Michael Dee (INF/Stone Mountain, Ga./St. Pius X/No. 9 SS in Ga.), Judson Hartwell (INF/OF/Watkinsville, Ga./Prince Ave Christian/No. 7 OF in GA.), Coleman Lewis (OF/Lake Park, Ga./Lowndes HS/No. 5 OF in Ga.), Dominic Stephenson (C/OF/Marietta, Ga./Harrison HS/No. 1 C in Ga.) and Jamie Vicens (RHP/Atlanta, Ga./Marist School/No. 3 RHP in Ga.)

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey who has been serving as Associate Head Coach, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for the past five seasons. Since Ramsey took over the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

2026 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games to be announced later, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Base­­ball Tickets page.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

