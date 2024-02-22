Baseball Readies to Host Cornell

TOP STORYLINES



• After a thrilling come-from-behind road victory on Tuesday, Georgia Tech returns home to host Ivy League foe Cornell on Feb. 23-35 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The Jackets and Big Red have faced off four times previously, but not since 1991 as Cornell holds a 3-1 advantage.

• The teams first played each other in 1901 (L, 5-13) and 1902 (L, 5-25) before playing two seven-inning contests in a 1991 double header with Tech winning the first game 10-5 before dropping the second, 7-9.

• The Jackets are debuting a retooled club this season as only one position starter from the end of last season returns.

• Tech welcomed in 26 newcomers this offseason, bolstered by a top-5 recruiting class and top-25 transfer class.

• Tech’s new-look offense showed it was no worse for wear, putting up a Opening Day school record 21 runs.

• Shortstop Payton Green took home ACC Player of the Week for his part in the onslaught, hitting .636 for the week with seven hits, three home runs, seven RBI, four walks and no strikeouts.

• Tech hit seven home runs total on Opening Day, its most in a single game since 2009.

• Also shining was true freshman Drew Burress, is in the top 5 in the ACC in hits, doubles, homers, RBI, slugging and total bases.

• Outfielder Trey Yunger also showed out, hitting .417, including the first inside-the-park home run for Tech since 2016.

• Yunger tied to game in the eighth inning at Ga. Southern, allowing Mike Becchetti, who is hitting .417 this season, to lace a two-run go-ahead double for the win.

• Camron Hill moves into the Friday night starter role for the first time this season, joining Aeden Finateri and Mason Patel in the Week 2 rotation.

• Hill dominated his brief appearance in relief on Sunday, while Finateri went six innings and struck out a career-high eight hitters on Saturday. Patel made it three innings to start on Sunday and was subject to sun-aided hits that shortened his day.