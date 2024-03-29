Baseball Drops Heartbreaker in Game 2

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball battled for 10 innings on the mound as both teams’ pitchers fought valiantly, but ultimately fell, 5-3, to Boston College on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (16-9, 3-5 ACC) battled on the mound with RHP Aeden Finateri pitching a gem, going 5.0 innings and surrendering just a solo home run, while striking out six. RHP Ben King then came in and was stone cold, inheriting two runners and no outs and pitching out of it.

True freshman RHP Tate McKee (2-3) took the loss, but had a fine outing as well that succumbed to a tough-luck 10th inning – his third inning of work – that resulted in three runs. RHP Brett Thomas then came in to get two outs to give Tech a chance in the bottom half.

On the flip side for the Eagles (14-11, 4-7 ACC), RHP John West went 8.0 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits, throwing 117 pitches on the night. RHP Jordan Fisse (3-1) got the win, allowing one run on one hit in one inning of work.

Tech got on the board first when Vahn Lackey squeeze bunted home a run in the second, followed by a Trey Yunger RBI single to take a 2-0 lead. BC responded with a solo homer in the third and scored on an error in the seventh to tie the game. Tech then scored its final run on a fielder’s choice RBI by Parker Brosius.

Overall at the plate, Tech was led by Payton Green, who went 2-for-4. Six Jackets had hits on the night with Yunger, Brosius and Lackey driving in runs.

Georgia Tech looks to conclude its series against BC on Saturday, March 30. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

