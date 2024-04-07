Baseball Clinches Series Win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH – True freshman RHP Tate McKee set the tone from the get-go, powering Georgia Tech baseball past Pitt, 7-4, to clinch the series on Sunday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field.
The Yellow Jackets (19-11, 5-7 ACC) got a career-day from the frosh right-hander as McKee (3-3) went 5.0 innings and allowed just a solo home run, while punching out a career-high nine batters.
Tech’s bullpen then went to work as RHP Michal Kovala and RHP Brett Barfield went the next three innings, only surrendering two runs, before RHP Dawson Brown slammed the door with 2.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball with three strikeouts.
On the offensive side, Tech was led by Trey Yunger, who remained hot on the weekend, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and a home run. True freshman Ryan Jaros in his fourth career start went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Matthew Ellis provided two hits on the day, including an orbital missile that went a whopping 484 feet.
John Giesler also mashed the ball, hitting solo home run in the second inning, while freshman catcher Vahn Lackey brought home a run in the eighth.
The Panthers (13-15, 3-12 ACC) were led by Jayden Melendez, who went 1-for-4 with three RBI. LHP Ryan Reed (0-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings of work.
Georgia Tech returns home for four-straight games, beginning against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, April 9. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Postgame Notes:
- Matthew Ellis caught fire in a big way this weekend, leading Tech with a .538 average, mashing six extra-base hits and seven overall, crushing two home runs for six RBI. For the 3-1 week, Ellis hit .474 with nine hits, three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI, slugging 1.105 with a .500 on-base percentage;
- Trey Yunger also had a terrific weekend, hitting .429 for six hits, a double and a home run for three RBI while hitting leadoff;
- Georgia Tech’s pitching staff dueled all weekend, holding a 3.46 ERA for the three-game series, allowing just 10 runs, striking out 24 batters and holding hitters to a .240 average.
Multimedia:
Coach Hall Postgame Interview
