Baseball Announces New Premium Seating at Mac Nease Baseball Park

Fans can now take in the sights and sounds of the greatest offense in modern college baseball history in Strike Zone Seating for $50 per game with an option to upgrade their gameday experience to include access to Champions Hall, an all-inclusive premium area, for $125 per game. First Base Row is available for $150 per game for all ACC games and vs. Auburn (March 31) and for $100 for all other non-conference games. Tickets can be purchased at the ticketing office this weekend vs. Virginia Tech with online purchasing options coming in the future.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball has announced new luxury seating experiences at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Strike Zone Seating is now available for purchase at Georgia Tech home baseball games for the remainder of 2026 season, featuring high top chair seating directly behind home plate. Additionally, private tables and chairs will be available for purchase down the first base line in the all new First Base Row , giving fans a comfortable viewing experience, while closer to the action than ever before.

“We’re grateful to fans for their overwhelming support of Georgia Tech baseball this spring, from a record number of season tickets sold to a record single-game crowd last Saturday versus Northwestern,” vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “As we continue to evaluate all of our venues to identify opportunities for additional revenue generation while enhancing the overall experience for our fans, we’re excited to introduce the Strike Zone as a new way to enjoy all of the exciting action of our top-five baseball program at Mac Nease Baseball Park throughout this season.”

The 2026 baseball season has seen unprecedented fan support for a record-setting offense. Jacket fans set a new record for the most season tickets purchased, increasing the total from 2025 by nearly 75%. That led to the largest Opening Day crowd in program history (2,613) and eventually, the largest home crowd since 2008 against Northwestern this past Saturday (3,720). All eleven home games this season have had an attendance of at least 2,000, already accounting for the most 2,000+ crowds in a single season in at least the last 15 years.

With the incredible increase in fan engagement for this season, Georgia Tech athletics has expanded the main concourse area out to Cherry St. for all remaining home games in 2026! The increased space will allow fans more area to enjoy the sights and sounds of a Georgia Tech Baseball experience while also allowing for more concessions booths to be available for to better serve Jackets fans in games.

The No. 3-/5-ranked Yellow Jackets are off to a record-breaking pace on the diamond as well, setting new NCAA records in batting average and OPS as well as Power 4 records for the most hits, runs scored and the highest on-base percentage ever recorded in the BBCOR era (since 2011) through the first three weekends of the season.

The Jackets lead the nation in batting average (.410), hits (192), runs (178), doubles (43) on-base percentage (.535) OPS (1.214) and walks (106) heading into this weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference opening series against Virginia Tech while ranking in the Top 10 for slugging percentage (2nd – .679) and home runs (6th – 25).

Georgia Tech is off to its best start to a season in a decade (12-1), led by first year head coach James Ramsey who has delivered the best record through the first 13 games of a season by any first-year head coach in Georgia Tech’s 131-year history of baseball.

Single game and mini plans for the 2026 regular season are on sale now featuring tickets for individual games and mini plans such as the Hattie B's ACC Saturday Pack and the Midweek Pick 'Em Plan.

Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at discounted rates and add on experiences such as pregame tours and postgame pictures on the field!

Mac Nease Baseball Park is offering new concession deals throughout the 2026 regular season, including: Baseball Bingo & Beer on Tuesday nights (featuring $3 beer), early bird concessions deals ($3 popcorn and hot dogs for the first hour after the gates open on Saturdays) and ACC Food Truck Saturdays, beginning this weekend against Virginia Tech.

