Baseball Announces Doubleheader, Saturday at 1 p.m.

THE FLATS – With inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday, Georgia Tech baseball has decided to shift the Opening Weekend schedule to a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. from Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tomorrow’s Opening Day game is not affected and will remain as scheduled.

Series Schedule: No. 2/5 GT vs Bowling Green

Friday, Feb. 13 – Opening Day – 4 p.m. – Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 14 – Doubleheader Game 1 – 1 p.m.– Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 14 – Doubleheader Game 2 – 1 hour following the conclusion of Game 1 (Approx. 5 p.m.) – Tickets

2026 Georgia Tech Baseball season ticket holders should use their Saturday ticket for admission into both contests, as the stadium will not be cleared between games.

Single game ticket purchasers of Sunday’s now rained-out game can exchange their ticket in-person on Saturday at the ticket windows adjacent to the main gate of Mac Nease Ballpark to attend the doubleheader OR email tickets@athletics.gatech.edu to exchange their ticket(s) for equal or lesser value for any remaining home regular season game during the course of the 2026 regular season, while tickets are available.

