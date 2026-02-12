Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Baseball Announces Doubleheader, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Share

THE FLATS – With inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday, Georgia Tech baseball has decided to shift the Opening Weekend schedule to a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. from Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tomorrow’s Opening Day game is not affected and will remain as scheduled.

Series Schedule: No. 2/5 GT vs Bowling Green

Friday, Feb. 13 – Opening Day – 4 p.m. – Tickets
Saturday, Feb. 14 – Doubleheader Game 1 – 1 p.m.– Tickets
Saturday, Feb. 14 – Doubleheader Game 2 – 1 hour following the conclusion of Game 1 (Approx. 5 p.m.) – Tickets

2026 Georgia Tech Baseball season ticket holders should use their Saturday ticket for admission into both contests, as the stadium will not be cleared between games.
 
Single game ticket purchasers of Sunday’s now rained-out game can exchange their ticket in-person on Saturday at the ticket windows adjacent to the main gate of Mac Nease Ballpark to attend the doubleheader OR email tickets@athletics.gatech.edu to exchange their ticket(s) for equal or lesser value for any remaining home regular season game during the course of the 2026 regular season, while tickets are available. 

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball No. 2/5 Georgia Tech Hosts Bowling Green on Opening Weekend

Tech Baseball begins its 131st season this weekend against Bowling Green

No. 2/5 Georgia Tech Hosts Bowling Green on Opening Weekend
Baseball What’s New at Mac Nease Baseball Park in 2026

Georgia Tech welcomes fans to the 131st season of Tech Baseball on The Flats

What’s New at Mac Nease Baseball Park in 2026
Baseball VIDEO: GT Baseball Media Availability (Feb. 10, 2026)

Head Coach James Ramsey, Drew Burress & Jarren Advincula meet with the media

VIDEO: GT Baseball Media Availability (Feb. 10, 2026)
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets