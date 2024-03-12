Ballard Pitches Tech Past Mercer

THE FLATS – Redshirt sophomore RHP Carson Ballard turned in his finest start of his young career, stymieing Mercer’s offense and powering Georgia Tech baseball to a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night at OrthoGeorgia Park.

The Yellow Jacket (12-4) right-hander pitched 7.0 scoreless innings and surrendered just four hits. Ballard (2-1) worked quickly and efficiently with his defense behind him, needing only 71 pitches for his career-long outing. Ballard retired 10 of his 21 outs on the first two pitches of the at-bat.

Offensively, Bobby Zmarzlak led the way with a 3-for-3, three-RBI night that included a solo home run in the second inning. Cam Jones also turned in a 3-for-4 night with a double before he pitched the final three outs.

Parker Brosius continued his stellar run, getting a groundout RBI in the fourth before a two-RBI double in the eighth. Tech also got RBI from Drew Burress, who crushed a sac fly, and Payton Green, who scored Matthew Ellis on a double to right center.

On the mound, runs scored against both RHP Riley Stanford and RHP Caden Gaudette before Jones closed.

The Bears (10-7) were led by Parker Lester, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles. RHP Reid Fagerstrom (1-2) received the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits with four walks in 3.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech returns home for the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play when it hosts NC State at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium on March 15-17. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.