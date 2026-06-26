Assistant Softball Coach Megan Hill Elevated

Coach Hill expressed her gratitude for the elevation saying, “I am deeply grateful to Coach Morales and our leadership team for the opportunity to continue fulfilling my purpose here on the Flats. The positive trajectory of this program is incredibly exciting, and I am proud to work alongside one of the most underrated staffs in the country. As we prepare to hit the field, my primary focus remains on the personal growth of our student-athletes. Together, we will continue to uphold and advance the tradition of excellence that defines the Georgia Institute of Technology. Sting Em!”

After spending the last two seasons focusing on recruiting new Jackets and as Tech softball’s outfield and first base coach, Coach Hill will now focus on the Yellow Jackets’ hitting and offensive strategies while still helping maintain the defensive efforts in the outfield.

Coach Hill’s most recent season on The Flats saw Georgia Tech softball earn back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2011-12, advance to its first NCAA Regional Final since 2010, make its eighth-straight ACC Softball Championship appearance, play a program-record 21 games against ranked opponents and record the program’s most wins over ranked teams in a single season since 2010. During the 2026 campaign, Tech also secured the highest-ranked road win in program history and, with back-to-back victories in the series, the highest-ranked series win in program history. Hill’s contributions helped several Yellow Jackets earn postseason recognition, including Gracyn Tucker (Second Team All-ACC and NFCA First Team All-Region), Alyssa Willer and Reese Hunter (NFCA Second Team All-Region), and Addison Leschber (ACC All-Tournament Team).

In her first season with the Yellow Jackets, Hill helped guide Georgia Tech to three top-25 victories, including its first win over a top-15 opponent since 2012. The Yellow Jackets also produced three All-ACC selections and three NFCA All-Region honorees, highlighted by freshman left fielder Alyssa Willer, who earned ACC All-Freshman Team, Second Team All-ACC and NFCA All-Region honors.

Hill was hired as Georgia Tech’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in August 2024. Prior to joining the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 season, she spent two seasons at Campbell, where she helped lead the Camels to back-to-back regular-season conference championships and an NCAA Regional appearance in 2023. She also helped Campbell produce the Coastal Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Before her time at Campbell, Hill spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach at Kennesaw State following three seasons at Radford (2019-21). She also made coaching stops at East Central Mississippi Community College (2018), Georgia Southern (2017) and West Georgia (2015-16).

Renewing and Purchasing Tickets

Renew or purchase your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket

Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program

Tech fans will see the return of the Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program. Fans are able purchase and donate a 2027 season ticket for a military member or first responder at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.