Open search form
Open mobile menu

Around the Green with Tyler Strafaci

Around the Green with Tyler Strafaci

Meet Tyler Strafaci, a senior from Davie, Fla., who finished the fall season as Georgia Tech’s highest ranked player in the nation at No. 9 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index and No. 21 in the Golfstat rankings. Strafaci posted a pair of top-10 finishes in the fall, fifth-place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational and a tie for ninth at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, and tied with Luke Schniederjans for the team lead in stroke average (71.22).

In 32 career events, Strafaci has logged one victory (Valspar Collegiate as a freshman) and nine top-10 finishes. His career stroke average of 71.55 over 96 career rounds would be the fourth-best in Tech history if his career ended today. The product of a golfing family whose parents both played collegiately, Strafaci has made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team twice in his career and the ACC All-Academic golf team twice as well.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
November 1, 2019 Around the Green with Andy Mao

Noah Norton chats with the freshman from Johns Creek, Ga.

Around the Green with Andy Mao
October 16, 2019 Around the Green with Ben Smith

Noah Norton checks in with the redshirt sophomore from Novi, Mich.

Around the Green with Ben Smith
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets