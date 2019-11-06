Around the Green with Tyler Strafaci

Meet Tyler Strafaci, a senior from Davie, Fla., who finished the fall season as Georgia Tech’s highest ranked player in the nation at No. 9 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index and No. 21 in the Golfstat rankings. Strafaci posted a pair of top-10 finishes in the fall, fifth-place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational and a tie for ninth at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, and tied with Luke Schniederjans for the team lead in stroke average (71.22).

In 32 career events, Strafaci has logged one victory (Valspar Collegiate as a freshman) and nine top-10 finishes. His career stroke average of 71.55 over 96 career rounds would be the fourth-best in Tech history if his career ended today. The product of a golfing family whose parents both played collegiately, Strafaci has made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team twice in his career and the ACC All-Academic golf team twice as well.