Around the Green with Tyler Strafaci

Meet Tyler Strafaci, a senior from Davie, Fla., who finished the spring season as Georgia Tech’s second-highest ranked player in the nation at No. 52 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index and in the Golfstat rankings. He also comes in at No. 49 in the Scratch Players amateur rankings and No. 109 in the World Amataur Golf Ranking. As a senior, Strafaci posted three top-10 finishes, fifth-place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, a tie for ninth at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, and a tie for sixth at the Amer Ari Invitational.

In 35 career events, Strafaci has logged one victory (Valspar Collegiate as a freshman) and 10 top-10 finishes. His career stroke average of 71.65 over 105 career rounds is the sixth-best in Tech history. The product of a golfing family whose parents both played collegiately, Strafaci has made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team twice in his career and the ACC All-Academic golf team twice as well.